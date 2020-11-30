Goal celebrations around the world pay tribute to Diego Maradona, maestro’s daughter moved to tears

Lionel Messi (left) and Lorenzo Insigne (right) were among those who dedicated their goals to Diego Maradona on Sunday; Diego's daughter Dalma Maradona (centre) was moved to tears at one such tribute by Boca Juniors players.

From Lionel Messi in Spain to the Boca Juniors team playing in front of Diego Maradona’s daughter, Dalma, in Argentina, there were many goal celebrations paying tribute to the departed footballing genius on Sunday. Maradona passed away at age of 60 last Wednesday following a heart attack.

Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league as the team. This was Napoli’s first Serie A game since Maradona died. Maradona had led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 and is considered a god-like figure in the southern city.

“Certainly I played with an extra motivation, so did all my teammates,” Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said. “We’ve lost our idol and it hurts.

“Today without doubt we wanted even more than normal to get a result, for Diego, for our city which is suffering this loss. We dedicate the victory to him.”

There was a touching moment before the game when Insigne placed bouquets of flowers under banners dedicated to Maradona, displayed in the empty stands at either end of the stadium. Insigne also held up a shirt with Maradona’s name and number and kissed it after scoring the opening goal.

Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo will officially be renamed the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona’s resounding 4-0 win over Osasuna at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Argentine then lifted his shirt to reveal a red and black replica kit of his hometown club Newell’s Old Boys bearing the number 10 which Maradona wore during his brief spell at the Rosario side in 1993.

In Argentina, Boca Juniors paid an emotional tribute to Diego Maradona on Sunday evening, with his daughter Dalma sitting in the box they used to share together.

As Boca hosted Newell’s Old Boys, both Maradona’s former clubs, both sides wore the legendary player’s name on the back of their shirts and joined in a minute’s applause for the deceased before kick off.

When Colombia midfielder Edwin Cardona opened the scoring after 12 minutes Boca players celebrated by laying a Maradona shirt in front of the box he watched the club from and applauded, with his daughter Dalma, watching from the box, in tears at the emotional tribute.

The raw emotion of Dalma Maradona, Diego’s daughter, upon receiving an ovation from Boca Juniors after scoring the game’s opening goal. 💙💛💙pic.twitter.com/i7ScvTQcAh — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) November 29, 2020

Football matches around the globe have observed a minute’s silence before kick-off on this weekend following Maradona’s death.

Pakistani footballers paying tribute to Diego Maradona ahead of the PFF National Challenge Cup game.

pic.twitter.com/SvP8rJXY9N — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) November 30, 2020

In West Bengal’s Barasat, a cricket stadium has been renamed after Maradona, PTI reported last week.

