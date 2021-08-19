Manuel Locatelli completes Juventus move from Sassuolo

Updated: August 19, 2021 8:45:56 am
Manuel Locatelli, one of Italy’s standout performers in its Euro 2020 success, has completed a loan move to Juventus from Sassuolo, the Turin side said on Wednesday.
The deal includes a 37.5 million euro ($40.94 million), including add-ons, obligation to buy at the end of the 2022-23 season, subject to certain conditions.
𝘈𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘓𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪? ➡️ 🤲
✍️ https://t.co/Ijw91pHjIS
#LocatelliAnnounced pic.twitter.com/AJT368qvJx
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 18, 2021
“Manuel is absolute quality and security in midfield, bringing a level of class that few have. The giant steps he has made in the top-flight, after a period at Atalanta and Milan’s youth teams, only confirms this,” Juventus said in a statement.
The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy’s 3-0 group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last-16 berth for the eventual champion.
He has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances.
Juventus endured a difficult campaign last season, with the defending champion finishing fourth under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo, leading to Massimiliano Allegri returning to take over as coach for a second spell.
The club begins its 2021-22 Serie A season at Udinese on Sunday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-