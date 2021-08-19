scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read

Manuel Locatelli completes Juventus move from Sassuolo

Manuel Locatelli, 23, has joined Juventus from Sassuolo on an initial two-year loan through 2023. The Bianconeri will then be obligated to purchase the midfielder in a deal worth up to €37.5m.

By: Reuters |
Updated: August 19, 2021 8:45:56 am
Manuel Locatelli has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances. (Reuters)

Manuel Locatelli, one of Italy’s standout performers in its Euro 2020 success, has completed a loan move to Juventus from Sassuolo, the Turin side said on Wednesday.

The deal includes a 37.5 million euro ($40.94 million), including add-ons, obligation to buy at the end of the 2022-23 season, subject to certain conditions.

“Manuel is absolute quality and security in midfield, bringing a level of class that few have. The giant steps he has made in the top-flight, after a period at Atalanta and Milan’s youth teams, only confirms this,” Juventus said in a statement.

The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy’s 3-0 group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last-16 berth for the eventual champion.

He has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Juventus endured a difficult campaign last season, with the defending champion finishing fourth under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo, leading to Massimiliano Allegri returning to take over as coach for a second spell.

The club begins its 2021-22 Serie A season at Udinese on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

2nd Test: Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series lead
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 19: Latest News

X