‘Dinho’: The lonely, remarkable journey of Manisha Kalyan – from a barefoot girl in Muggowal to scoring ‘goal of the tournament’ at 2026 Women’s Asian Cup

Thirty yards out, four defenders in white between her and the goal, Manisha Kalyan stood still for a moment, with her shorts hitched up, then hit it with her left foot. The ball climbed, caught the underside of the crossbar, bounced down and over the line. The stadium waited. VAR confirmed. The commentator called it the goal of the tournament.

India lost the match 3-1. They finished the AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the bottom of their group — three games, no points, a goal difference of minus fourteen. But for one moment in Sydney on Monday night, a girl from a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district reminded everyone watching what Indian football could look like, if only there were more of her.

There isn’t. That’s the other story.

* * *

Eight years before that free kick, a PT teacher at the Government Middle School in Muggowal, a village in Punjab, saw a girl playing barefoot with a group of boys. She was scoring at will. Brahmjit Singh watched for a while, then took her to Mahilpur Football Academy, where the coaches saw it immediately too.

But Narendrapal Singh ran a small cosmetic shop in the village. There was no money for sports shoes, no money for training. He had four daughters and he wanted them to study. Football was not the plan.

Brahmjit spent a month convincing him. “I kept telling him that this girl is so talented,” Brahmjit had told The Indian Express. “She was scoring against U-14 boys for fun. I asked him what was stopping him. He said he can’t afford sports shoes. I told him money will never become a hurdle in Manisha’s career.”

Finally, Narendrapal agreed. Then came the neighbours.

“They used to tell him that his daughter plays with boys, she wears shorts,” Manisha’s elder sister Sonam told this newspaper. “My parents were exposed to such scornful comments from society that anyone would get mentally scarred. But both my father and mother had a strong belief in coach sir, and they just kept ignoring it.”

There was no girls’ team in Muggowal. So Manisha walked fifteen kilometres — sometimes ran — whenever she wanted to play with one. Her friends back home called her Dinho, after Ronaldinho, for the way she played and the way she wore her hair.

* * *

In November 2021, India played Brazil in a four-nation tournament in Manaus. They lost 6-1. Manisha scored India’s only goal — the first Indian woman to score against Brazil in senior football. At home in Muggowal, Narendrapal watched the replays. The neighbours who had taunted his family came to congratulate him.

“Everything is in the past,” Narendrapal had told this newspaper. “I just want her to keep scoring goals for India.”

The goal opened doors. Apollon Ladies in Cyprus came calling. Manisha had never heard of Apollon. She did some research, saw they played in the Women’s Champions League and signed. The language barrier was immediate — she couldn’t speak much English, couldn’t communicate with teammates on or off the field.

“If you’re quiet during games, you won’t get the ball,” she told Al Jazeera. She learned to speak.

In August 2022 she became the first Indian to play in a UEFA Women’s Champions League match. A month later she scored in one. From Cyprus she moved to PAOK in Greece — twenty-three appearances, eight goals. Then in January this year, Peruvian champions Alianza Lima came calling. She packed her bags for South America.

Of the twenty-six players in India’s squad in Sydney, Manisha was the only one playing at a serious level outside India.

* * *

The Women’s League in India runs for a month. Sometimes less. You train and then wait, not knowing what comes next. In Europe the league runs for seven months or more. You play every week. You find your level.

“Players in Europe have clean touches,” Manisha told Al Jazeera. “Their runs, positioning, tactics — all quite impressive. Whereas in India, the players aren’t good at their basics.”

* * *

On Monday night in Sydney, India trailed Chinese Taipei 1-0 in the thirty-ninth minute when Manisha pinged in her free kick thirty yards out. For a few minutes India were level and hope was alive. Then an own goal just before half time. Then a third for Chinese Taipei in the second half.

Manisha played every minute of every game. She created chances that went begging. She made runs that nobody found. She hit the crossbar trying to score a second. In a team still finding its level, she was already at another one.

Narendrapal couldn’t afford sports shoes. The neighbours said his daughter would come to nothing. On Monday night in Sydney, she hit the goal of the tournament. Then she boarded a flight back to Peru.