Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Manga creator Yugo Kobayashi doodles a trademark Messi sketch

The drawing showed Messi with the two stars (in the future there will be three) on his chest and his arm and fist in a celebratory balled wrist pose.

Japanese manga dedicated the ultimate sketch to the world's greatest player Lionel Messi after his World Cup triumph. (Source- Twitter/AP)
Japanese manga which played a key role in supporting and inspiring their football team through ‘Blue Lock’, this week, dedicated the ultimate sketch to the world’s greatest player Lionel Messi after his World Cup triumph.

Japan might have gone out in the Round of 16, but author of the popular Ao Ashi series, Yugo Kobayashi, congratulated Messi in his own trademark style with a spectacular sketch of the No 10, reported Marca.

“Ao Ashi’ author, Yugo Kobayashi, wanted to congratulate the Albiceleste and, specifically, Lionel Messi, in his own way. How? Well, with a spectacular drawing starring the No.10,” wrote Marca.

The drawing showed Messi with the two stars (in the future there will be three) on his chest and his arm and fist in a celebratory balled wrist pose, in Kobayashi’s signature strokes and lettering typeface.

“It is a drawing typical of Kobayashi, so moving away from that style likely wasn’t appropriate,” Marca added.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:11:03 am
