Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Manchester United’s women’s players are ‘deeply uncomfortable’ with potential return of Mason Greenwood to the club

Mason Greenwood was charged with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022.

Mason-GreenwoodGreenwood has been suspended by United and not played for the club since January. (File)
Members of Manchester United’s women’s team are seriously concerned about the prospect of Greenwood returning after hearing an audio that was released on social media before the forward’s arrest, as reported by The Athletic.

Manchester United Women’s Supporters’ Club founder Natalie Burrell echoed their sentiments. “I don’t think he should play again for Manchester United,’ Burrell said to the Athletic. ‘It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. They need to make a statement and letting him back would be the worst thing they could do,” she said.

“It would set our club back in terms of what we’re trying to do with our women’s team and campaigns like Her Game Too, which are trying to encourage women to play and watch football.”

“I definitely don’t want him back and I’m confident they won’t, whether that’s through selling him in the summer I don’t know.

“People just think they’re going to write it off (his contract runs until 2025 and has the option of another year) and maybe they will — that would be a real statement – but I’d be surprised. If they just sold him it’d be a good statement too.

“I just don’t want to see him training. I don’t want to see him in a (United) kit. I don’t want to see him ever coming out at Old Trafford again.”

Greenwood was charged with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022. However, it was announced earlier in February that the charges would be dropped against him.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:22 IST
