Manchester United’s unwanted record after going 0-2 down to Villa inside 4 mins

Manchester United created another unwanted record on Sunday when they fell 2-0 behind after just 3 minutes and 40 seconds against Aston Villa, the earliest the Red Devils have ever gone 2 goals down in the Premier League. Starting the game firmly lodged in the relegation zone, this was the worst possible start for manager Michael Carrick and the club.

Alysson Edward opened the scoring in the 2nd minute before Nicolas Jackson doubled the lead inside 4 minutes as two errors by Senne Lammens as well as a sleeping United defence led to the team going 0-2 down at Old Trafford.

United haven’t won in the Premier League since their 5-2 win over Ipswich Town in August and are currently on a 7-game winless run.