Manchester United’s unwanted record after going 0-2 down to Villa inside 4 mins

Manchester United created another unwanted record on Sunday when they fell 2-0 behind after just 3 minutes and 40 seconds against Aston Villa, the earliest the Red Devils have ever gone 2 goals down in the Premier League. Starting the game firmly lodged in the relegation zone, this was the worst possible start for manager Michael Carrick and the club.
Alysson Edward opened the scoring in the 2nd minute before Nicolas Jackson doubled the lead inside 4 minutes as two errors by Senne Lammens as well as a sleeping United defence led to the team going 0-2 down at Old Trafford.
United haven’t won in the Premier League since their 5-2 win over Ipswich Town in August and are currently on a 7-game winless run.
2 – After three minutes and 40 seconds, this is the earliest Manchester United have ever been 2-0 down in a Premier League game.
Slumber. https://t.co/76iMwVLhTK
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2026
Earlier, United went down to 19th in the table after Sunderland’s victory against Chelsea. Enzo Le Fee’s first-half penalty settled the game at the Stadium of Light and saw Chelsea drop to fifth, with Liverpool climbing to fourth.
Elsewhere, high flying Brighton moved up second in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Brentford on Sunday. Liverpool was also back to winning ways, beating Crystal Palace 3-1. Brighton’s outstanding start to the campaign continued with a seventh win from 10 games to leave it five points adrift of leader and defending champion Arsenal.
Goals from Diego Gomez and Pascal Gross secured victory at the Amex Stadium for Fabian Hurzeler’s team, which is becoming the surprise story of the season. Liverpool bounced back from back-to-back losses to Arsenal in the league and Fenerbahce in the Champions League to pick up three points at Palace.
Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak were all on target at Selhurst Park. A stoppage-time penalty from Eddie Nketiah reduced the deficit, but did little to ease the pressure on Palace coach Pierre Sage, with his team bottom of the standings heading into the international break. Isak now has eight goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season.