Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes praises Alejandro Garnacho’s improved attitude after Real Sociedad win

Man United, who needed to win by a two-goal margin to overtake Real Sociedad in the standings on goal difference, head into the knockout round playoffs

footballManchester United's Alejandro Garnacho shoots the ball during the Europa League Group E soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes praised Alejandro Garnacho’s performance after he scored in a 1-0 Europa League win over Real Sociedad on Thursday, saying the 18-year-old was reaping the rewards of his hard work and an improvement in attitude.

United academy graduate Garnacho scored his first goal for the club after 17 minutes when he was played through on goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, with his strike securing victory for the Premier League club. It was the winger’s second start for United, following his full debut in last month’s 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol. “He (Garnacho) was good, but he knows we expect a lot from him,” Fernandes told BT Sport after the win.

“In the (pre-season) tour, he didn’t have the best attitude. That’s why he didn’t get chances. Now he’s getting his chances because he’s training better, (he has a) different attitude, and he deserves it.”

United, who needed to win by a two-goal margin to overtake Real Sociedad in the standings on goal difference, head into the knockout round playoffs. They next face Aston Villa in a league clash at Villa Park on Sunday.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:06:34 pm
