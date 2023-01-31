Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen likely out till late April or early May

Manchester United on Tuesday provided an updated on the injured Christian Eriksen, saying that the midfielder is likely to be out until late April or early May.

“Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our Emirates FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday. While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May,” the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old who has made 31 appearances for the club, was withdrawn in the second half of the 3-1 win against Reading, after being caught by a tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll.\

In that match, Casemiro scored twice to help United to reach the FA Cup fifth round but Marcus Rashford was denied a record.

Visitors Reading were riding their luck and holding on until Casemiro opened the scoring in the 54th minute, cleverly dinking the ball over goalkeeper Joe Lumley from Antony’s pass.

The former Real Madrid player extended United’s lead four minutes later with a fizzing shot from 25 metres.

Fred made it 3 with a backheel before Reading had former Liverpool and England striker Carroll sent off for a second yellow card earned for a sliding tackle on Casemiro.

United will next face Nottingham Forest in the 2nd leg of the semifinals of the EFL Cup. The Red Devils will be going into the match with a 3-0 advantage from the 1st leg and if nothing untoward happens, they might be going into the final where they will face either Newcastle or Southampton.