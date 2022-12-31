Manchester United’s Antony pays tribute to Pele before match against Wolves

Manchester United’s Brazilian forward paid a touching tribute to Pele before the Red Devils’ match with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday.

The players of both the teams wore black armbands and there was a minute’s applause to celebrate the former 3-time World Cup winner’s career. In the middle of this, Antony revealed a message written to Pele under his shirt. The message translated from Portuguese, read: “Rest in peace, Pele.”

After the football king had passed away on Thursday, Antony took to Instagram and posted, “The biggest of all! The King, the inspiration, the example, the only one, the ETERNAL!!”

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

Pele had been battling cancer for a while and recently, his health condition worsened during hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors had announced earlier this week.

Pele carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

Pele’s 1,281 goals in 1,366 games, as tabulated by FIFA’s website, came at a startling rate of 0.94 per match. Some of those were friendlies or came in games played as part of his military service, but he was just as prolific in official tournaments, with 757 goals in 812 games.

Meanwhile, in Saturday’s EPL match, United and Wolves are still locked at 0-0 as the match went into half time.