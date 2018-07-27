Manchester United stars meet former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea meets with Rey Mysterio. (Manchester United/Twitter) Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea meets with Rey Mysterio. (Manchester United/Twitter)

Manchester United players, at a training session on Friday in the United States, met with former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio. In a tweet from the club’s official account, the former professional wrestler was seen getting a photo clicked with goalkeeper David De Gea, manager Jose Mourinho and United’s latest acquisition, Fred.

Mysterio was also seen receiving a Manchester United jersey with the number “619” and a Lucha mask spotting the football club’s logo. Mysterio, who is a known United fan took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the “gifts”. “Thank you David De Gea for the meet today, was a pleasure being able to exchange gifts. Hope you like the custom Thank you for the hospitality,” he wrote on Twitter.

The surprise guest came to attend the training session, on the same day when De Gea, who was a part of Spain’s squad at the World Cup, returned from his break to join the teammates.

De Gea was not the only player who attended his first training session this season. The Brazilian midfielder, Fred, also returned from his World Cup break and attended his first session with the club.

I’m very happy in my first train in @ManUtd 🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YqyFvcNGQu — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) 27 July 2018

Manchester United edged past AC Milan at the International Champions Cup clash in Carson, California, after a thrilling 26-penalty shootout. The Red Devils will next face Liverpool in their next pre-season match on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd