Manchester United Women make their Old Trafford debut

Saturday, March 27, 2021
Manchester United Women normally play their Women's Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men's game.

March 27, 2021 8:26:54 pm
Manchester United Women's Lauren James celebrates after scoring the opener. (Twitter/MUWomen)

The Manchester United women’s team made its Old Trafford debut on Saturday in a league game against West Ham.

“It’s an amazing experience to play in Europe because of the rich history in football and a stadium like Old Trafford holds that richness, that history,” United striker Christen Press, an American international, told the club’s website.

The last time a women’s soccer game was played at Old Trafford was during the 2012 London Olympics.

United entered the match in third place. The top three teams qualify for the Women’s Champions League.

