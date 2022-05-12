Manchester United win 11th FA Youth Cup in front of record-breaking crowd

Manchester United’s Under-18 side beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 to clinch FA Youth Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Alejandro Garnacho was the hero for United as win their first FA Youth Cup since 2011. The team reached the milestone in presence of a remarkable record-breaking 67,492 crowd at the Theatre of Dreams.

“It is our first triumph in the tournament since 2011, when current first-team players Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba were involved,” the club said in a statement.

United captain Rhys Bennett’s opener was cancelled out when Joshua Powell’s shot beat Radek Vitek just before half-time. But Travis Binnion’s team were not to be denied and Garnacho replicated Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration after firing home a penalty.



The 17-year-old netted again with deflected stoppage-time effort to seal the trophy. He made his first-team debut last month, having starred on the run to United’s 11th FA Youth Cup triumph.