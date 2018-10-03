Manchester United vs Valencia Live score streaming Champions League: Manchester United 0-0 Valencia

Manchester United vs Valencia Live score streaming Champions League: Manchester United have been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late and a convincing performance here would do well to keep them out of the water until the next match at least. But a loss here could mean that speculation around Jose Mourinho’s future would only get murkier. Kick off was delayed so as to allow the United players some extra time for warm up after their late arrival at the stadium.
Live Blog
United free kick from 20 yards out left of the D. It is taken by Sanchez, the kick has pace and venom and it is brilliantly headed away by Garay in the wall.
Valencia pass the ball around at walking pace and it is taken away by Sanchez who plays it to Lukaku. The Belgian plays it back and Sanchez passes it wide to Pogba on the left. Pogba's attempted low cross is kicked out by Gabriel.
A period of United possession ends when Rashford takes one touch and then a shot from 20 yards out. It takes a deflection and lands straight in the hands of Neto.
Valencia have more possession now but are doing nothing more than running in circles and booting the ball about. Their most recent period of possession ends when a poor pass by Kondogbia allows Rashford to take control of the ball and he is fouled after that by Coquelin.
Guedes makes space for himself down the left and ends up booting the cross over the box and the byline. Dissapointing.
Marcus Rashford drops a shoulder and a turn of pace helps him skip past three Valencia defenders while running in from the right. He takes a shot at the near post and it is just wide.
A United attack breaks down when Pogba is unable to sort his feet out in an attempt to control a pass from the right by Sanchez. It has been an open start, no clear goalscoring chances though.
United hogging possession but they had a heart in mouth moment when Gaya was played and tried to cut back from the touchline, Bailly manages to clear.
Another chapter in the never-ending tragicomedy that is Manchester United, the nature of which we will get to know in 90 minutes or lesser.
Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Fellaini, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Sanchez. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, McTominay, Fred, Martial, Mata.
Valencia: Neto; Piccini, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Parejo, Coquelin, Kondogbia, Guedes; Rodrigo, Batshuayi. Subs: Domenech, Vezo, Wass, Diakhaby, Soler, Cheryshev, Gameiro.
Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).