Manchester United falter at home to Sheffield, Leicester earn point at Everton

Kean Bryan opening the scoring for Sheffield United at Old Trafford. (Twitter/@PL)

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by the Premier League’s bottom club Sheffield United on Wednesday to leave Manchester City alone at the top of the table.

Substitute Oliver Burke grabbed the 74th-minute winner after Harry Maguire had cancelled out Kean Bryan’s first-half opener for the Yorkshire side who had won just one league game all season before their trip to Old Trafford.

City are top on 41 points, a point ahead of United who have played one game more.

Sheffield United went ahead in the 23rd minute when Bryan headed in John Fleck’s corner with United keeper David De Gea flapping at the cross, although replays suggested he may have been pushed by Sheffield striker Billy Sharp.

United’s frustration over that decision was amplified when Anthony Martial had the ball in the net but the effort was ruled out for a foul by Harry Maguire on keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were lacking any of the zip and invention of their recent good run of form but managed to get on level terms when their Sheffield born captain Harry Maguire met an Alex Telles corner with an unstoppable header.

United paid the price from hesitant defending, however, when Burke’s low drive deflected off Axel Tuanzebe and crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Pickford error earn Leicester a point at Everton

A mistake by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford helped Leicester City stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to seven although they will be disappointed with a 1-1 draw as they missed out on going joint-top on Wednesday.

With Everton hanging on to the lead given them by James Rodriguez in the first half, England keeper Pickford let Youri Tielemans’s shot squirm into the net in the 67th minute.

Rodriguez’s 30th-minute strike was a beauty but Leicester dominated for large periods, especially after the break. Despite that, it was Everton who actually finished strongly and Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a chance to win it.

The draw left Leicester in third spot with 39 points, two points behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game fewer. Everton remain in seventh spot with 33 although they have games in hand on most of the sides above them.

Leicester again showed why the likes Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are taking them so seriously in the title race.

Brendan Rodgers’s side had 65% possession, made almost double the amount of passes and had 18 attempts at goal compared to the eight of the hosts on a wet evening at Goodison Park.