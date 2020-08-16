Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen 1-0 in the quarterfinal. (Reuters)

UEFA Europa League 2020, Manchester United vs Sevilla Football Live Score Streaming: Manchester United meet Sevilla, who finished fourth in La Liga, in the semifinals of the Europa League. United were stretched by Copenhagen, and will need an improved performance.

The two sides have met twice before, in the Europa round-of-16 back in 2018. The teams drew 0-0 in Spain before Sevilla edged an impressive 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

When is the Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla?

The Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played on August 17, 2020.

Where is the Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla going to be held?

The Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

What time does the Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla begin?

The Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla?

The Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla?

The live streaming of the Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla will be available on SonyLiv.

