Manchester United vs PSG: When and where to watch the Champions League match, live streaming, time in IST

Manchester United vs PSG Champions League Football Live Streaming: The stage is set for an epic clash as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures kick off. At Old Trafford, it will be Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s unbeaten Manchester United taking on PSG in the first leg. With 11 games unbeaten, United, at home, against a PSG side that is containing a significant number of absentees, appear to be the favourites. But, PSG still have Angel Di Maria to replace Neymar up front and Kylian Mbappe will be a whole new challenge for United’s shaky defence line-up.

Advertising

When is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG?

The Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG is late night on Tuesday, February 12, 2018.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG?

The kickoff for Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG is scheduled at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG being played?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG is being played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. It is the home ground of Manchester United.

Which channel will air the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG?

Advertising

Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United vs PSG can be followed live on Sony Liv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.