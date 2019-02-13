Manchester United vs PSG, Champions League highlights: PSG beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford

Hello and welcome!

When the Champions League Round of 16 draw revealed Manchester United's opponents, fans of the club would have been somewhat relieved that it would be a club the size of PSG and not Sevilla who would be knocking them out of the tournament this season. Over in Paris, the suits would have been smiling and clinking champagne glasses at seeing another routine passage to the quarter-finals. Oh, how different the world was in December 2018.

For in the current version of it, PSG are travelling to Old Trafford without Neymar and Edinson Cavani to take on a side that has won 10 and drawn one of the 11 matches they have played since Jose Mourinho's sacking. They have scored 28 goals in these matches and conceded just seven. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have barged their way into the Premier League top four in spectacular fashion.

All of this means that United are favourites to win this leg at least. Old Trafford will be packed to the hilt in the event of arguably its biggest European night since the 2013 quarter final against Real Madrid. Yes, there was Bayern Munich's quarter-final the next year but United were never expected to come even close to beating them on that occassion, which is far from the case today. Both sides are known to thrive on attacks and so it should be an interesting fixture.