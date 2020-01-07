Manchester United vs Manchester City Football Live Streaming, Capital One Cup semifinal: When and where to watch the match?

Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score: The Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. (AP/File Photo) Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score: The Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. (AP/File Photo)

Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score, Capital One Cup semifinal Live Streaming: The English giants from Manchester – Manchester United and Manchester City – are set to take on each other in the first leg of the semi-final of the Capital One Cup. The action is set to take place at the Old Trafford and will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday.

The last time when the two teams faced each other, United secured an impressive 2-1 win over their local rivals. In the previous encounter, the Red Devils outplayed City but the defending champions would look to enter the contest with a fresh mindset.

Despite back in training, it is highly unlikely to see Ayermic Laporte back in action. United, on the other hand, will miss the services of midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

When is Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City?

The Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

What time is Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City?

The Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will start at 1:30 am IST.

Where is the Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City being played?

The Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City?

The Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will broadcast on VH1 HD and Colors Infinity HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City?

The live streaming of the Capital One Cup 1st leg semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on Jio TV. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd