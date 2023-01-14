Manchester United vs Manchester City live updates: MUN take on MCI in blockbuster clash, lineups coming up soon

Manchester United vs Manchester City (MUN vs MCI) Premier League 2023 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: In-form Manchester United look to tilt balance of local power back in their favour in Manchester Derby

Manchester united and City players in a previous derby encounter. (Reuters)

On 23rd October 2011, the Premier League witnessed the heralding of a new era when Manchester City signaled their entry into the traditional powerhouses’ club of England after demolishing their more accomplished neighbours 6-1. It was also the season where Manchester United lost the title to City on goal difference after that famous Aguero goal against Queen’s Park Rangers.

Cut to 2nd October 2022, Aguero’s heir apparent Erling Haaland demolished the red half of Manchester with a hattrick, becoming the first player to score 3 goals in 3 consecutive matches. The scoreline of 6-3 flattered United as City were dominant as the Red Devils struggled to get into the contest.

This has been the prevailing thread for the past 10 years. City were suddenly the more attractive option for major players or upcoming ones as United struggled to come to terms with their newfound runners-up status in Manchester. Since that fateful 2011-12 season, City have won the Premier League 6 times while United have won just once.

On Saturday, United and City will renew hostilities for the 189th time with United having all the momentum right now. In their last 18 competitive matches, Erik Ten Hag’s team have just lost once while City have been rather inconsistent this season. In one match, they blew away Chelsea by 4-0 in the FA Cup and 1-0 in the Premier League, and then lost to Southampton in the EFL Cup. Against the Saints, the reigning Premier League Champions failed to register a single shot on target in 90 minutes.

Should United beat City, they will not only gain revenge for that October hammering but will also come within a point of their 2nd place spot. But to do all that, they must stop the goalscoring machine that is Erling Haaland. That’s no walk in the park, but Chelsea, and more recently Southampton, have shown that the Norwegian goal machine does have a pause switch. (READ MORE)