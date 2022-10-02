Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score Updates: Erling Haaland starts in red hot form

Premier League Live, Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Today: Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will be up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games.
Manchester United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Manchester City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Erling Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games.
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish
United XI| De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford
City will rely on Haaland's goals to lead them to Derby victory today. Since joining the team this summer, he has been in red hot form, and given Guardiola's side an even greater edge.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Fernandes (C), Sancho, Antony, Rashford
Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake will deputise in defence, and Rodri's unavailability means Gundogan will play the holding role in midfield.
For the sixth game in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo must accept his place on the bench. 80 million euro summer signing Antony starts, while Casemiro is on the bench again.
In the last five meetings, the spoils have been evenly shared. City has won two, United has won two and one ended in a draw. Who will come out on top tonight?
Pep Guardiola and Erik Ten Hag will announce their teams soon.
Ladst time out, United was blown away by City 4-1 with Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both getting braces. Check out Mahrez's goal here.
Kevin de Bruyne continues to be the benchmark for the ideal modern day midfielder. A professor of ball progressing, the Belgian adds that extra cherry on top of his play with his crossfield, grounded, diagonal balls.
One of Manchester United’s revelations in pre-season was Anthony Martial playing as a shadow nine. Slipped between the two centre backs and directly on the defensive midfielder who can slot in between the two, Martial essentially forces teams to be a lot more wary when playing out the back.
Christian Eriksen’s effectiveness and ability to progress the ball from deep in the midfield has led to Manchester United’s rich run of form. After missing out on Frenkie de Jong, a midfielder who is one of the top players in the world to carry the ball from deep within his own half to the opposition box, Eriksen was tasked with the role of the playmaker.
The Manchester Derby pits David vs Goliath. It fashions Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest football managers to ever live, against Erik Ten Hag, months older than the Spaniard but younger, newer to the game. It pitches the hype of Erling Haaland against the guaranteed dogfight that Lisandro Martinez brings to the table. (READ MORE)
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford
It's almost time for one of the biggest clash in the Premier League calendar as arch rivals Manchester City take on Manchester United at te Etihad tonight. City's Norweigian behemoth will go up against United's diminutive centreback Lisandro Martinez in a clash which maylook mismatched on paper but we all know how David tamed Goliath. Stay tuned for further updates