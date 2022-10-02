Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score Updates: Erling Haaland starts in red hot form

Premier League Live, Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Today: Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will be up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games.

Manchester United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Manchester City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Erling Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games.

City XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

United XI| De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Follow City vs United Live Updates from Etihad Stadium below.