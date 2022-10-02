scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score Updates: Erling Haaland starts in red hot form

Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League Live Score Updates: Manchester United head to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 2, 2022 5:53:53 pm
MCI vs MUN LiveMan United vs Man City Live Score Updates: City to host United at Etihad.

Premier League Live, Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Today: Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will be up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games.

Manchester United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Manchester City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Erling Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games.

City XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

United XI| De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Follow City vs United Live Updates from Etihad Stadium below.

Live Blog

Manchester City vs Manchester United Manchester Derby Live Score Updates: Premier League 2022, CITY vs UTD Live Updates below.

17:53 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Haaland can be the X Factor

City will rely on Haaland's goals to lead them to Derby victory today. Since joining the team this summer, he has been in red hot form, and given Guardiola's side an even greater edge.

READ HERE: How Manchester City’s Erling Haaland terrorises defences

17:50 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Full lineups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay,  Fernandes (C), Sancho, Antony, Rashford

17:36 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Akanji-Ake partnership for City in defence

Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake will deputise in defence, and Rodri's unavailability means Gundogan will play the holding role in midfield.

17:33 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Antony starts as Ronaldo takes his place on the bench

For the sixth game in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo must accept his place on the bench. 80 million euro summer signing Antony starts, while Casemiro is on the bench again.

17:30 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Last 5 meetings

In the last five meetings, the spoils have been evenly shared. City has won two, United has won two and one ended in a draw. Who will come out on top tonight?

17:29 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Team news shortly

Pep Guardiola and Erik Ten Hag will announce their teams soon.

17:28 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Mahrez's clinical hit

Ladst time out, United was blown away by City 4-1 with Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both getting braces. Check out Mahrez's goal here.

17:25 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: United have a tall task in hand to stop a marauding de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne continues to be the benchmark for the ideal modern day midfielder. A professor of ball progressing, the Belgian adds that extra cherry on top of his play with his crossfield, grounded, diagonal balls.​

17:24 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Will Martial fire tonight?

One of Manchester United’s revelations in pre-season was Anthony Martial playing as a shadow nine. Slipped between the two centre backs and directly on the defensive midfielder who can slot in between the two, Martial essentially forces teams to be a lot more wary when playing out the back.​

17:23 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Eriksen in focus

Christian Eriksen’s effectiveness and ability to progress the ball from deep in the midfield has led to Manchester United’s rich run of form. After missing out on Frenkie de Jong, a midfielder who is one of the top players in the world to carry the ball from deep within his own half to the opposition box, Eriksen was tasked with the role of the playmaker.​

17:22 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Key battles

The Manchester Derby pits David vs Goliath. It fashions Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest football managers to ever live, against Erik Ten Hag, months older than the Spaniard but younger, newer to the game. It pitches the hype of Erling Haaland against the guaranteed dogfight that Lisandro Martinez brings to the table.​ (READ MORE)

17:20 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

17:14 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Manchester United vs Manchester City Live: Hello and Welcome

It's almost time for one of the biggest clash in the Premier League calendar as arch rivals Manchester City take on Manchester United at te Etihad tonight. City's Norweigian behemoth will go up against United's diminutive centreback Lisandro Martinez in a clash which maylook mismatched on paper but we all know how David tamed Goliath. Stay tuned for further updates

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and United manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Manchester Derby pits David vs Goliath. It fashions Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest football managers to ever live, against Erik Ten Hag, months older than the Spaniard but younger, newer to the game. It pitches the hype of Erling Haaland against the guaranteed dogfight that Lisandro Martinez brings to the table.​

But most importantly, it matches up the might of Manchester City and the organisation’s steady, efficient success against the downward slope of United’s functioning over the past few years. Just on the pitch, City have so many options, none better than the ruthless striker upfront.​ Read More

