Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score: MUN 0-1 MCI, first half

Manchester United vs Manchester City Live score Streaming Updates: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likened Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after the Portugal star bailed out Manchester United yet again this week in the Champions League. The United manager could use a bit of Phil Jackson — the “Zen master” former coach of the Chicago Bulls — when they host Manchester City on Saturday in the marquee matchup of weekend games in the English Premier League.

City visits Old Trafford coming off a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. Post-match, manager Pep Guardiola was already looking ahead to the derby — and Ronaldo.

United is in fifth place, eight points back of league leader Chelsea and three behind third-place City.