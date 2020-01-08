Manchester United vs Manchester City Football Live Score, Capital One Cup semifinal Live Score Updates: Local rivals look to outclass defending champions

Manchester United vs Manchester City, Capital One Cup semifinal Live Score Streaming: The English giants from Manchester – Manchester United and Manchester City – will lock horns in the first leg of the semifinal clash in the Capital One Cup at Old Trafford. The last time both the teams met, United outclassed their local rivals by displaying an impressive performance and winning the contest 2-1.
However, that was Premier League and particularly in this competition both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have provided opportunities to the youth, so it will be interesting to see how the teams line-up in the much-anticipated clash. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!
Highlights
Meanwhile, the opposition rank are warming up in full swing. Check the video below:
Harry Maguire, who misses the contest due to an injury, sends his wishes for the Red Devils
Both the managers have made plenty of changes from the line-up in the FA Cup last week. United have made six changes, with David de Gea, Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, and Aaron-Wan Bissaka coming into the Playing XI. Meanwhile, City made eight changes with Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi, Riyad Mahrez, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho being included in the playing XI.
For United, Rashford will wear the captain band, while their opposition will be led by experienced City candidate Fernandinho.
Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Williams, Fred, Pereira, James, Lingard, Rashford (c), Greenwood
Subs: Romero, Dalot, Matic, Chong, Gomes, Mata, Martial
Manchester City: Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (c), Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling.
Subs: Ederson, Jesus, Aguero, Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia
The English giants from Manchester – Manchester United and Manchester City – are set to take on each other in the first leg of the semi-final of the Capital One Cup. The action is set to take place at the Old Trafford and will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday.
The last time when the two teams faced each other, United secured an impressive 2-1 win over their local rivals. In the previous encounter, the Red Devils outplayed City but the defending champions would look to enter the contest with a fresh mindset.
Despite back in training, it is highly unlikely to see Ayermic Laporte back in action. United, on the other hand, will miss the services of midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!