Manchester United vs Manchester City Football Live Score, Capital One Cup semifinal Live Score Updates: Local rivals look to outclass defending champions

Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score: The English giants from Manchester will lock horns in the first leg of the semifinal clash in the Capital One Cup. (AP/File Photo) Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score: The English giants from Manchester will lock horns in the first leg of the semifinal clash in the Capital One Cup. (AP/File Photo)

Manchester United vs Manchester City, Capital One Cup semifinal Live Score Streaming: The English giants from Manchester – Manchester United and Manchester City – will lock horns in the first leg of the semifinal clash in the Capital One Cup at Old Trafford. The last time both the teams met, United outclassed their local rivals by displaying an impressive performance and winning the contest 2-1.

However, that was Premier League and particularly in this competition both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have provided opportunities to the youth, so it will be interesting to see how the teams line-up in the much-anticipated clash. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!