Jose Mourinho’s love story with Manchester United’s 12th man

For Manchester United fans, it is important that their team wins not only wins matches but also makes the opposition remember that loss. (Source: Reuters) For Manchester United fans, it is important that their team wins not only wins matches but also makes the opposition remember that loss. (Source: Reuters)

“It’s 3 points,” said Jose Mourinho, “But the emotional side of it I think the fans and the players who have been at this club for a long time understand that feeling better than I do.” The Manchester United manager was speaking in a press conference ahead of his team’s upcoming clash against Liverpool.

India vs England Live Score

This is a marked departure from what he had said prior to the two Premier League giants clashing at Anfield earlier in the season. On that instance, he had said that for him, it was the bigger puicture that was more important and not big matches at Anfield. What had followed was a drab 0-0 draw with United clearly the dormant team. The match itself was a start of a horrendous run of form in which United drew game after game untill they reversed it to start the run they are on now.

It seems while walking along that treacherous path of saving points rather than winning them, Mourinho seems to have understood that simply winning is not enough at United. Even after three years of playing as a shadow of what they once were under Sir Alex Ferguson, the United fans expect their team to not just win matches and three points but also win matches and make the opposition remember them.

This is the reason why they never warmed up to Mourinho’s predecessor and former mentor. ‘Philosophy’ was a word that Louis Van Gaal used a lot in his tenure at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford. It’s just that, whatever that philosophy was, it wasn;t something that United fans liked to see. It is because of this that his time is not remembered well even though he had led Manchester United to Champions League qualification in his first season and the FA Cup title in his second.

On the other hand, relentless attacks have been a feature of Manchester United’s style of play in the nine consecutive wins that they have had so far. This is something that one doesn’t expect from teams led by Jose Mourinho. His parking the bus tactic gained a lot of infamy at Chelsea. He had made Real Madrid one of the best counter attacking sides in the world but rarely did they dominate possession the way Manchester United have in recent games.

United fans still see their team as one of the European heavyweights. They expect them to beat a team from the lower ends of the table the way Barcelona would beat Las Palmas. Bot David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal failed in delivering that probably because they simply didn’t understand that but Mourinho seems to be doing it differently.

Mourinho must have realised that the noise made by the Old Trafford faithful is just as important for a victory as Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring. For that, they need to have a reason to be involved and his team are now giving them many. Manchester United had a good start to the season and it all fell wayward for them after they drew against Liverpool at Anfield. They have turned it around and are probably the only team other than Chelsea to have won all their games during the hectic Christmas and New Year’s period. Players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba have found their feet while Wayne Rooney and Marouane Fellainin seem to have shaken off the devils chasing them in that period. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is doing what he does best.

Most importantly the Old Trafford faithful are now putting themselves behind their team and believing once again that they can win from any situation. Wether they will be screaming in joy, shrugging their shoulders for the one point or giving their team a consolatory applause after the end of the 90 minutes, we, just like Mourinho, will have to wait and see.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd