scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League: When and where to watch?

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Football Score Streaming: The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Liverpool will be aiming for first win of the season. (Twitter)

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Football Score Streaming: There cannot be many Manchester United fans looking forward to the prospect of Liverpool, the team’s fiercest rival, coming to Old Trafford given what has transpired in the opening two rounds of the season. In fact, it’s enough to fill them with dread Two games. Two losses. Six goals conceded. Only one goal scored, and even that was an own-goal. Oh, and to top it off, United is in last place.

If the 2-1 opening-weekend loss at home to Brighton was bad, the ensuing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday was widely deemed to be one of the worst results in United’s recent history. Meanwhile, Liverpool has also underwhelmed so far with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace and is already behind title rival Manchester City.

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played on Tuesday, August 23.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match start?

Advertisement

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 10:07:07 am
Next Story

A dad took photos of his naked toddler for the doctor. Google flagged him as a criminal

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

3

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

4

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

5

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border
Protest in Delhi

Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News