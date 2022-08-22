Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League: When and where to watch?

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Football Score Streaming: There cannot be many Manchester United fans looking forward to the prospect of Liverpool, the team’s fiercest rival, coming to Old Trafford given what has transpired in the opening two rounds of the season. In fact, it’s enough to fill them with dread Two games. Two losses. Six goals conceded. Only one goal scored, and even that was an own-goal. Oh, and to top it off, United is in last place.
If the 2-1 opening-weekend loss at home to Brighton was bad, the ensuing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday was widely deemed to be one of the worst results in United’s recent history. Meanwhile, Liverpool has also underwhelmed so far with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace and is already behind title rival Manchester City.
When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played on Tuesday, August 23.
Subscriber Only Stories
Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at Old Trafford.
What time will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match start?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will start at 12.30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
A dad took photos of his naked toddler for the doctor. Google flagged him as a criminal
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging marketsPremium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Why Brendon McCullum won’t drop the struggling John Crawley
Kapil Sharma drops seductive poses as he makes his ramp debut, ends it with a big laugh. Watch
Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League: When and where to watch?
A dad took photos of his naked toddler for the doctor. Google flagged him as a criminal
JNU to set up new school for Indian languages and Centre for partition studies
Ankita Konwar on overcoming her fear of open water: ‘It made me calmer’
UPI transactions to attract charges? Finance Ministry issues clarifications, everything to note
Back from anonymity: Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia register historic wins in Cincinnati
Rupee gains 4 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
Zomato apologises and withdraws Mahakal Ki Thali ad with Hrithik Roshan
How a slower ball nearly derailed Anrich Nortje’s pace and career