Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League: When and where to watch?

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Football Score Streaming: There cannot be many Manchester United fans looking forward to the prospect of Liverpool, the team’s fiercest rival, coming to Old Trafford given what has transpired in the opening two rounds of the season. In fact, it’s enough to fill them with dread Two games. Two losses. Six goals conceded. Only one goal scored, and even that was an own-goal. Oh, and to top it off, United is in last place.

If the 2-1 opening-weekend loss at home to Brighton was bad, the ensuing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday was widely deemed to be one of the worst results in United’s recent history. Meanwhile, Liverpool has also underwhelmed so far with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace and is already behind title rival Manchester City.

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played on Tuesday, August 23.

Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match start?

Advertisement

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.