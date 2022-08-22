Manchester United vs Liverpool live updates: Protest planned before Old Trafford clash by Man United fans

Manchester United vs Liverpool (MUN vs LIV) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Manchester United host Liverpool for what is historically the biggest game in English football. Except, for this particular fixture, there’s a catch. Both teams currently sit in the bottom six of the Premier League, which is a massive surprise even if it is very early in the season.
United has lost both of its games, 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford. Liverpool has drawn both of its games, to Fulham 2-2 and to Crystal Palace 1-1. Liverpool beat United 4-0 and 5-0 last season and heads to Old Trafford as the big favorite given United’s woeful display against Brentford that piled the pressure on new manager Erik ten Hag.
Follow MUN vs LIV live score and updates from Old Trafford below.
The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United (MANU.N), said several reports. The family has held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor, but are not yet ready to cede control of the English soccer club, which could be valued at about 5 billion pounds, according to one of the reports.
Many supporters will be calling for an anti-Glazer protest march planned by a fans’ group ahead of United’s game against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday. The last time such a protest took place before a home match against Liverpool, in May last year, thousands filled the concourse outside Old Trafford, flares were set off, the stadium was stormed and one of world soccer’s biggest fixtures was called off.
