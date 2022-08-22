scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022
Manchester United vs Liverpool live updates: Protest planned before Old Trafford clash by Man United fans

Manchester United vs Liverpool (MUN vs LIV) Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: United has lost both of its games, 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford. Liverpool has drawn both of its games, to Fulham 2-2 and to Crystal Palace 1-1.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: August 22, 2022 10:32:16 pm
Manchester United vs Liverpool live score and updates.

Manchester United vs Liverpool (MUN vs LIV) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Manchester United host Liverpool for what is historically the biggest game in English football. Except, for this particular fixture, there’s a catch. Both teams currently sit in the bottom six of the Premier League, which is a massive surprise even if it is very early in the season.

United has lost both of its games, 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford. Liverpool has drawn both of its games, to Fulham 2-2 and to Crystal Palace 1-1. Liverpool beat United 4-0 and 5-0 last season and heads to Old Trafford as the big favorite given United’s woeful display against Brentford that piled the pressure on new manager Erik ten Hag.

Follow MUN vs LIV live score and updates from Old Trafford below.

Live Blog

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Football Score Online and Updates: Premier League 2022, MUN vs LIV  live action below.

22:32 (IST)22 Aug 2022
Manchester United vs Liverpool Live: Glazer family may consider selling stake

The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United (MANU.N), said several reports. The family has held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor, but are not yet ready to cede control of the English soccer club, which could be valued at about 5 billion pounds, according to one of the reports.

22:30 (IST)22 Aug 2022
Manchester United vs Liverpool Live: Fans plan protest

Many supporters will be calling for an anti-Glazer protest march planned by a fans’ group ahead of United’s game against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday. The last time such a protest took place before a home match against Liverpool, in May last year, thousands filled the concourse outside Old Trafford, flares were set off, the stadium was stormed and one of world soccer’s biggest fixtures was called off.

22:27 (IST)22 Aug 2022
Manchester United vs Liverpool Live: Hello and Welcome

Manchester United host Liverpool for what is historically the biggest game in English Premier League. Except, for this particular fixture, there’s a catch. Both teams currently sit in the bottom six of the Premier League, which is a massive surprise even if it is very early in the season. United has lost both of its games, 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford. Liverpool has drawn both of its games, to Fulham 2-2 and to Crystal Palace 1-1. Liverpool beat United 4-0 and 5-0 last season and heads to Old Trafford as the big favorite given United’s woeful display against Brentford that piled the pressure on new manager Erik ten Hag. Stay tuned for live updates.

Manchester United vs Liverpool ( MUN vs LIV ) Premier League 2022  Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: 

Erik Ten Hag needs to take brave calls if Manchester United are to avoid Liverpool thrashing

There cannot be many United fans looking forward to the prospect of Liverpool, the team’s fiercest rival, coming to Old Trafford given what has transpired in the opening two rounds of the season. (AP)

For several years, those around Old Trafford – be it former players in the guise of TV pundits, or the fans protesting the ownership at the stadium – have clamoured for Manchester United to develop an identity.

Erik Ten Hag, former manager of Ajax where he led the development of young players and got them to play a progressive, incisive, possession-based style of football, was meant to be the answer.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 10:20:51 pm