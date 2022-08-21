scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp wants a walkover if game is postponed at Old Trafford due to fans’ protest

The last time such a protest took place before a home match against Liverpool, in May last year, thousands filled the concourse outside Old Trafford and the fixture was called off.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp . (AP)

Jurgen Klopp has said points must be given to Liverpool if protests impact the game at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Around 10,000 United supporters are planning to march before kick-off against owner Joel Glazer. The last time such a protest took place before a home match against Liverpool, in May last year, thousands filled the concourse outside Old Trafford, flares were set off, the stadium was stormed and one of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League was called off.

“I really hope it will not happen but if it happens I think we should get the points,” Klopp said.

“We have nothing to do with the situation if (United) supporters don’t want the game to happen. We can’t just rearrange the game again and try to fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy period.”

“We will get United, play the game hopefully and go home,” said Klopp.

“I have no idea what could happen. But in a situation like this, the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it. We have prepared for the game.”

Two games. Two losses. Six goals conceded. Only one goal scored, and even that was an own-goal. Oh, and to top it off, United is in last place.

If the 2-1 opening-weekend loss at home to Brighton was bad, the ensuing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday was widely deemed to be one of the worst results in United’s recent history.

If United will be beaten again on Monday, to open a season with three straight defeats for the first time in the Premier League era (from 1992).

Klopp also said he does not have any sympathy for newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag is the sixth man in the hotseat at Old Trafford since Klopp joined Liverpool, following in the footsteps of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interims Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It’s not necessary to feel sympathy for Ten Hag. If it’s football problems, we have problems. I am not sure you would go to Manchester United and ask them if we have too many injuries,” he said.

“The football world is a sea of sharks. For me to have sympathy will not help or harm them. We all have our problems and that’s it,” he added.

Ten Hag had said he wants the fans to get behind the club.

“I can only say the owners want to win and the fans – we want them behind the club,” Ten Hag said of the planned prematch protest. “I can understand sometimes (the sentiment) but I am not that long in the club to see all the background.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

“We have to fight together and be unified.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 10:09:37 am
Next Story

Sunday Long Reads: Story of Kathak exponent Roshan Kumari, revdi’s journey, trans actors from India and Pak, and more

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Want 'permanent peace' with India; war never an option to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak PM Sharif

4

As 'Boycott Liger' trends, Vijay Deverakonda tweets a cryptic post: 'Let's fight'

5

‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’: Farooq, Omar Abdullah dance steals the show at a wedding. Watch video

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: The noise pollution rules of Chandigarh and how they are skirted
Explained: The noise pollution rules of Chandigarh and how they are skirted
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
UK, Gulf countries and Egypt among 7 locations on IIT expansion list

UK, Gulf countries and Egypt among 7 locations on IIT expansion list

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners
Delhi excise probe

At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners

Paralympic champ breaks 4th world record in year: 'sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump'

Paralympic champ breaks 4th world record in year: 'sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump'

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

Haryana man kills self over 'delay' in visa for Canada

Haryana man kills self over 'delay' in visa for Canada

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

2nd ODI: India defeat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets, seal series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 21: Latest News