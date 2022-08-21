Manchester United vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp wants a walkover if game is postponed at Old Trafford due to fans’ protest

Jurgen Klopp has said points must be given to Liverpool if protests impact the game at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Around 10,000 United supporters are planning to march before kick-off against owner Joel Glazer. The last time such a protest took place before a home match against Liverpool, in May last year, thousands filled the concourse outside Old Trafford, flares were set off, the stadium was stormed and one of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League was called off.

A huge win at Old Trafford in 2021 💪 #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/5rqSsJewJx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2022

“I really hope it will not happen but if it happens I think we should get the points,” Klopp said.

“We have nothing to do with the situation if (United) supporters don’t want the game to happen. We can’t just rearrange the game again and try to fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy period.”

“We will get United, play the game hopefully and go home,” said Klopp.

“I have no idea what could happen. But in a situation like this, the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it. We have prepared for the game.”

🗣️ @_fabinhotavares feels there is no bigger @PremierLeague fixture than a meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United and is certain that his side are ready to make it three wins in a row at Old Trafford ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2022

Two games. Two losses. Six goals conceded. Only one goal scored, and even that was an own-goal. Oh, and to top it off, United is in last place.

If the 2-1 opening-weekend loss at home to Brighton was bad, the ensuing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday was widely deemed to be one of the worst results in United’s recent history.

If United will be beaten again on Monday, to open a season with three straight defeats for the first time in the Premier League era (from 1992).

Klopp also said he does not have any sympathy for newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag is the sixth man in the hotseat at Old Trafford since Klopp joined Liverpool, following in the footsteps of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interims Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick.

“It’s not necessary to feel sympathy for Ten Hag. If it’s football problems, we have problems. I am not sure you would go to Manchester United and ask them if we have too many injuries,” he said.

“The football world is a sea of sharks. For me to have sympathy will not help or harm them. We all have our problems and that’s it,” he added.

Ten Hag had said he wants the fans to get behind the club.

Erik wants to see more of a fighting spirit from United on Monday 👊#MUFC || #MUNLIV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022

“I can only say the owners want to win and the fans – we want them behind the club,” Ten Hag said of the planned prematch protest. “I can understand sometimes (the sentiment) but I am not that long in the club to see all the background.

“We have to fight together and be unified.”