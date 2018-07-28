My goal in life is to make Jose Mourinho smile, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes a selfie for a fan before a training session. (Source: AP) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes a selfie for a fan before a training session. (Source: AP)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, at a press conference earlier in June, said the pressure will be on the Reds manager to win the Premier League title after spending £175million on four new players in the summer transfer window. Ahead of the meeting between the two teams at a pre-season game in International Champions Cup in Michigan on Saturday, Klopp denied Mourinho’s claims. The German further joked that he wants to make Mourinho smile.

“One of my biggest goals in life is to make Jose smile – it doesn’t happen very often,” Klopp was quoted as saying by The Independent. The 51-year old further added that he will not discuss Manchester United unless he is asked about it. “I don’t even think it is a mind game, I think it is normal. I would never talk about Manchester United if no-one asked me about it,” he said.

Klopp further added that he knows buying good players does not automatically convert into results. “I have no problem with what Jose Mourinho is saying, it is a free world and he can say whatever he wants. If he is happy about our transfers even better. We know it doesn’t mean you win (trophies) automatically,” the Liverpool manager said.

On being questioned whether he has to win the Premier League this season to ensure his survival at the club, Klopp said: “I don’t think so. Do I get the sack if not? Depends on the football we play.”

Liverpool will be entering the clash against United on the back of a 2-1 victory of Premier League Champions Manchester City. United, on the other hand, had to fight hard to register a win against AC Milan in their previous fixture, which ended with a 9-8 scoreline on penalties.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd