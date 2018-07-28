Follow Us:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

My goal in life is to make Jose Mourinho smile, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool and Manchester will face each other in a pre-season game in Michigan on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 28, 2018 11:42:06 am
Liverpool Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes a selfie for a fan before a training session. (Source: AP)
Related News

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, at a press conference earlier in June, said the pressure will be on the Reds manager to win the Premier League title after spending £175million on four new players in the summer transfer window. Ahead of the meeting between the two teams at a pre-season game in International Champions Cup in Michigan on Saturday, Klopp denied Mourinho’s claims. The German further joked that he wants to make Mourinho smile.

“One of my biggest goals in life is to make Jose smile – it doesn’t happen very often,” Klopp was quoted as saying by The Independent. The 51-year old further added that he will not discuss Manchester United unless he is asked about it. “I don’t even think it is a mind game, I think it is normal. I would never talk about Manchester United if no-one asked me about it,” he said.

Klopp further added that he knows buying good players does not automatically convert into results. “I have no problem with what Jose Mourinho is saying, it is a free world and he can say whatever he wants. If he is happy about our transfers even better. We know it doesn’t mean you win (trophies) automatically,” the Liverpool manager said.

On being questioned whether he has to win the Premier League this season to ensure his survival at the club, Klopp said: “I don’t think so. Do I get the sack if not? Depends on the football we play.”

Liverpool will be entering the clash against United on the back of a 2-1 victory of Premier League Champions Manchester City. United, on the other hand, had to fight hard to register a win against AC Milan in their previous fixture, which ended with a 9-8 scoreline on penalties.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 