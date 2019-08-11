Premier League Live Score, Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Updates: MUN 1-0 CHE, 45+1 mins

English Premier League 2019, Manchester United vs Chelsea Match Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester United will be kickstarting their Premier League season against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, which will mark the beginning of Chelsea’s new manager Frank Lampard’s tenure.

After the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter for £73 million, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to Marcus Rashford taking up more responsibility leading the frontline. But, Paul Pogba’s future still hangs in the balance as it is unsure whether he will start tonight or not. With the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, United would like to make a strong start to their season where they are aiming for a Champions League place. Chelsea, on the other hand, have got their club legend Frank Lampard in to maintain their ship after Eden Hazard left for Real Madrid. Even with a transfer ban, they have managed to make Mateo Kovacic’s loan deal permanent, and look to rebuild their team with youth like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James.