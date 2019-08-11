Premier League Live Score, Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Updates: MUN 1-0 CHE, 45+1 mins

English Premier League 2019, Manchester United vs Chelsea Match Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester United will be kickstarting their Premier League season against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, which will mark the beginning of Chelsea’s new manager Frank Lampard’s tenure.
After the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter for £73 million, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to Marcus Rashford taking up more responsibility leading the frontline. But, Paul Pogba’s future still hangs in the balance as it is unsure whether he will start tonight or not. With the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, United would like to make a strong start to their season where they are aiming for a Champions League place. Chelsea, on the other hand, have got their club legend Frank Lampard in to maintain their ship after Eden Hazard left for Real Madrid. Even with a transfer ban, they have managed to make Mateo Kovacic’s loan deal permanent, and look to rebuild their team with youth like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James.
HT: United 1-0 Chelsea
Manchester United controlled the game in the latter stages of the game, ever since Marcus Rashford converted the penalty in the 19th minute. But that doesn't mean Chelsea had a bad half, as they have troubled De Gea a lot of times, even hitting the woodwork. The game is still in balance. More to play for in the second half at Old Trafford.
United putting pressure
Martial and Shaw mess up near the box, but Pedro mispasses it and hands it back to United again. Looks like United will spend the last five minutes of the first half with the ball at their feet.
WOODWORK!
Jorginho finds Emerson beautifully with a pinged ball, and the Brazilia left-back hits the post. De Gea was left standing. United escape a scare.
Chelsea looks to Barkley
Pulisic with an indirect free kick down the left flank, and that's a low one, and it comes to nothing. Chelsea still looking somewhat toothless, as they can't create chances inside the box. But Barkley proves me wrong, as he troubles De Gea with a left-footed shot.
Pedro with a shot
After Barkley, Pedro has a crack at goal too, from outside of the box. His left footed shot finds De Gea easily. He saves them all day.
OFFSIDE!
Pogba finds Rashford, but offside. And by quite a margin. Still, 1-0 after 34 minutes.
Mighty Maguire
In other news, Maguire has really looked like he is at home after his big money move. He is marshalling the defence well enough in the opening half an hour.
Mount fluffs a chance
Chelsea weave a nice passage of play. Pedro wins back in midfield, who passes it to Azpilicueta, who then passes it straight to Abraham, which ultimately finds Mount, but he flounders it. The search for an equaliser needs to strengthen.
Lack of stability for Chelsea
Without Kante, the midfield seems to be lacking bit of stability with that another case of Barkley being played out of position at left-wing. United in control of the situations even if they don't have the ball.
Lampard frowning
Lampard is out of his seat now, and with a frown on his face. Looking to change things? Maybe. Because Barkley and Mount have rarely got the ball in midfield to create anything for the lonely Abraham.
All in Chelsea half
Chelsea just can't get the ball out of their own half. First Lingard links up with Wan-Bissaka, and after thwarting that, Pereira finds himself with the ball. Chelsea need to calm things down now.
Christensen down
Andreas Christensen is down and he is receiving treatment now. Paul Pogba's elbow hurt him during an aerial duel.
United in control
After a confident start by Chelsea, Zouma's rash tackle on Rashford has proved to be costly. United weren't even their full stride before the goal, and now that they have found one, they are growing in confidence as they earn a corner. It is cleared by the Chelsea defence.
GOAL!
Marcus Rashford puts the home team ahead with a finely hit strike down the left-side of the goal! 1-0, Manchester United!
PENALTY!
Kurt Zouma fouls Marcus Rashford inside the box! VAR has its check, but it's a penalty to Manchester United!
United trying things
Martial tries to link up with Pogba, but the Frenchman's backheel is wayward and finds a Chelsea man. Jorginho then pings the ball towards the left flank, but couldn't find Emerson. United showing some spark atleast.
Mount with a long ranger
Mason Mount finds himself in a bit of space in midfield, and has a pop at the United goal. Straight at De Gea's hands. He's a player Lampard has worked with previously at Derby, where he had a brilliant season scoring goals in double digits.
All right for Chelsea
Everything is happening down that right hand side for Chelsea. The Spanish duo of Azpilicueta and Pedro are linking up well, with each attack going through the ex-Barcelona man. With Hazard gone, he seems to have taken a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. A confident start from Lampard's men.
Enthusiastic Pereira
United's Andreas Pereira has got a rare start, and he wants to make the most of it. He is pressing the entire Chelsea backline, showing a lot of energy. Time to see how he can link up with the likes of Pogba, Martial and Lingard to feed Rashford. The home team is yet to take control of the game.
Martial with a chance
United won it in midfield, before giving it away to Azpilicueta. But soon after, a loose pass from Rudiger, Martial gets a chance and Kepa saves it. He couldn't get too much power behind it. The match is really up and running!
Energetic start
The game has opened up now. Such an end-to-end stuff, but McTominay fouls Jorginho to break up the run of play. Both teams have an attacking minded manager, and the respective teams are showing it right from the start.
First corner for Chelsea
Maguire defended well, and from the corner, Abraham gets a chance, and he hits the post! What a strike. Four minutes in!
Abraham up front
Barkley pinging a ball forward for Tammy Abraham, but it ends up in De Gea's hands. The 21-year-old striker is one to look out for in this match who had an impressive loan spell for Aston Villa last season.
And it's kickoff!
Chelsea with most of the ball in the beginning, with the cameras set on Frank Lampard's determined face. Old Trafford is roaring.
An old rivalry continues
Jose Mourinho on Chelsea
"I always say that every experienced manager was at one day inexperienced. They don't have the capital of experience, but what they have is either talent or not. They need the results to prove they are talented.
Jose Mourinho on United
"As a start winning the Europa League. A club of this dimension and potential, when you come to a competition that is not part of your history, you have to win. In the Premier League, obviously, the dressing room must feel they can win the title. If they don't they are in trouble. To finish in the top four would be a good achievement for them.
Arsenal win, Leicester held to a draw
While Solskjaer and Lampard's teams are warming up, the previous two matches have ended. While Arsenal have defeated Newcastle 1-0 thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal, Leicester City were held by Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Chelsea lineup
Manchester United lineup
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to live updates of the clash between Manchester United and Chelsea which will begin shortly at 9 pm at Old Trafford, Manchester. It's a clash of the titans, so do stick around!