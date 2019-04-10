Manchester United vs Barcelona Live streaming, Champions League Live score: United hoping for another upset

Manchester United vs Barcelona Live streaming, Champions League Live score: There have been some pretty big upsets over the past five years in the Champions League knockout stages. And yet, Manchester United overturning a 2-0 deficit against PSG away from home ranks highly among all of them simply because of how unfancied United were coming into the first leg of the match, let alone the second. They will have to pull off a bigger upset if they plan to reach the semi-final for the first time since 2011.

Barcelona have themselves pulled off the greatest comeback of all time against PSG to reach the quarter final two years ago but they had no such troubles against Lyon. It was a straightforward 5-1 win for them and they would hope that it would remain the case on Wednesday.