Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score: Confirmed starting XI’s for both the teams announced

Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score Updates Europa League Football Match Today: Man United hosts Barcelona in Europa League tonight. The two heavyweights of the continent are locked at 2-2 after a gripping first leg at Camp Nou last week.
Barcelona has never won the second-tier European competition — it used to be known as the UEFA Cup — and its hopes have been hit by injuries to Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé, along with a suspension ruling out midfielder Gavi.
United returns to Old Trafford having lost just one of its last 19 games in all competitions and with forward Marcus Rashford having scored 16 goals in 17 games since returning from the World Cup.
United are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and are third in the Premier League standings on 49 points, five behind leaders Arsenal. They were the better side for large parts of the first leg and controlled the tempo but were denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made several outstanding saves to keep the Spanish team in the tie.
Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, Lewandowski.
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.
Xavi will be without the injured Pedri and Ousmane Dembele while Gavi is suspended.
United and Barca, two of the most successful sides in world football, put on quite the show in the first leg of their knockout stage playoff last week, despite playing in a competition neither are normally found in. The 2-2 draw was exhilarating, typifying how much both teams have improved under their respective managers.
While keeping his cards close to his chest, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag insisted he has an "idea" that will help his team get the better of Barcelona in their blockbuster clash in the Europa League on Thursday. "What we do different you will see tomorrow on the pitch," Ten Hag told a news conference on Wednesday. "We have an idea. "We all want to play big games, big matches. When we were young, we dreamed of it. We are really enjoying it, we are really looking forward and enjoying it. We have to give our best.
"It will be a very difficult game, Manchester United are one of the best teams in Europe today and they're showing it every game," Xavi told a news conference. "(Manager Erik) Ten Hag is doing a great job. They are a team that show intensity, mentality, passion, rhythm... we will need to match them in every level, to show personality and be loyal to our style. Above all, we need the bring the mentality to compete in Europe. We can say that Manchester United have returned and they are playing their best football in many years. It is a good opportunity to show that Barca can also compete."
More from Sports
Man United and Barcelona will lock horns in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round tie at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for live updates. Drop your predictions...