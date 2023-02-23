scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score: Confirmed starting XI’s for both the teams announced

Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score Updates Europa League: MUN vs BAR live from Old Trafford

By: Sports Desk
February 24, 2023 00:26 IST
man united vs barcelona live scoreManchester United vs Barcelona live: The Red Devils host Barca at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score Updates Europa League Football Match Today: Man United hosts Barcelona in Europa League tonight. The two heavyweights of the continent are locked at 2-2 after a gripping first leg at Camp Nou last week.

Barcelona has never won the second-tier European competition — it used to be known as the UEFA Cup — and its hopes have been hit by injuries to Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé, along with a suspension ruling out midfielder Gavi.

United returns to Old Trafford having lost just one of its last 19 games in all competitions and with forward Marcus Rashford having scored 16 goals in 17 games since returning from the World Cup.

Live Blog

Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score and Updates: Man United and Barcelona clash in Europa League's hotly anticipated match at Old Trafford

00:26 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: Who will win this prize?
00:23 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: United - Form Guide

United are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and are third in the Premier League standings on 49 points, five behind leaders Arsenal. They were the better side for large parts of the first leg and controlled the tempo but were denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made several outstanding saves to keep the Spanish team in the tie.

00:21 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: Barca XI

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde;  De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

00:19 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: Man Utd XI

 De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst. 

Image

00:18 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: Setback for Barca

Xavi will be without the injured Pedri and Ousmane Dembele while Gavi is suspended.

00:18 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: What happened in the first leg?

United and Barca, two of the most successful sides in world football, put on quite the show in the first leg of their knockout stage playoff last week, despite playing in a competition neither are normally found in. The 2-2 draw was exhilarating, typifying how much both teams have improved under their respective managers. 

00:17 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: Ten Hag talks his mind

While keeping his cards close to his chest, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag insisted he has an "idea" that will help his team get the better of Barcelona in their blockbuster clash in the Europa League on Thursday. "What we do different you will see tomorrow on the pitch," Ten Hag told a news conference on Wednesday. "We have an idea. "We all want to play big games, big matches. When we were young, we dreamed of it. We are really enjoying it, we are really looking forward and enjoying it. We have to give our best.

00:16 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: Xavi shares his thoughts

"It will be a very difficult game, Manchester United are one of the best teams in Europe today and they're showing it every game," Xavi told a news conference. "(Manager Erik) Ten Hag is doing a great job. They are a team that show intensity, mentality, passion, rhythm... we will need to match them in every level, to show personality and be loyal to our style. Above all, we need the bring the mentality to compete in Europe. We can say that Manchester United have returned and they are playing their best football in many years. It is a good opportunity to show that Barca can also compete."

00:16 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Manchester United vs Barcelona Live: Hello and Welcome

Man United and Barcelona will lock horns in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round tie at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for live updates. Drop your predictions...

Image

Manchester United vs Barcelona (MUN vs BAR) UEFA Europa League 2023 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Barca defense need to be wary of Marcus Rashford at peak of his prowess in Round of 16 game at Old Trafford

Days after locking horns in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 at Camp Nou, fallen giants Barcelona and Manchester United will renew hostilities once again. Their battleground this time: The legendary Old Trafford.

Last week, United were like a team possessed when they dragged out a 2-2 draw against the Catalan club even after going 0-1 down to former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso’s pinpoint header. If it was the Manchester United of the past few seasons, they would roll over and concede a few times more without even having the composure or penetrating power to get back in the match. But this United under Erik Ten Hag is a different beast altogether.

Channeling the never-give-up spirit of the Red Devils of yore, United ripped through Barcelona’s defense and went 2-1 up in a jiffy, courtesy of a sizzling Marcus Rashford and an own goal from Barca defender Jules Kounde. They would ultimately concede from a Raphinha wonder goal but did not give an inch to their decorated opponents throughout the rest of the match.

