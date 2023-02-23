Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score: Confirmed starting XI’s for both the teams announced

Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score Updates Europa League Football Match Today: Man United hosts Barcelona in Europa League tonight. The two heavyweights of the continent are locked at 2-2 after a gripping first leg at Camp Nou last week.

Barcelona has never won the second-tier European competition — it used to be known as the UEFA Cup — and its hopes have been hit by injuries to Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé, along with a suspension ruling out midfielder Gavi.

United returns to Old Trafford having lost just one of its last 19 games in all competitions and with forward Marcus Rashford having scored 16 goals in 17 games since returning from the World Cup.