Arsenal vs Manchester United live streaming online: When and where to watch

Arsenal vs Manchester United live streaming and online details: The race for Champions League qualification hots up this weekend with two candidates meeting at Emirates Stadium when fifth-placed Arsenal hosts sixth-placed Manchester United. Arsenal is tied on points with fourth-placed Tottenham, with United three points back.

Manchester City can move four points clear of second-placed Liverpool in the back-and-forth Premier League title race with a home win over relegation-threatened Watford. A victory for City would put pressure on Liverpool ahead of its Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday.

Tottenham visits Brentford in a match between Christian Eriksen’s past and present clubs. Last-placed Norwich is eight points from safety heading into a home match against Newcastle, and Leicester hosts Aston Villa in the other game.

Here are all the details you need to know before the game.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in England on Saturday (April 23, 2022).

What time is the kickoff between Arsenal vs Manchester United in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League is at 5:00 PM IST.

Where is Arsenal vs Manchester United being played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester United?

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester United online?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on Hotstar in India.