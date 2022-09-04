scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Live now

Manchester United vs Arsenal live updates: Arsenal trio recovers in time to start

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 4, 2022 8:32:42 pm
Manchester United vs Arsenal (MUN vs ARS) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Arsenal can take a four-point lead atop the Premier League if it maintains its perfect record with a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It would be the first time Arsenal has started a Premier League with six straight wins.

Manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with injuries in midfield, though, and is hoping playmaker Mikel Odegaard will be available after limping off in Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa.

Follow MUN vs ARS live score & updates below:

Live Blog

20:32 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Manchester United vs Arsenal Live: 30 minutes to kick off

Will Antony perform on the big stage? Will Arsenal make it six in six? Find out shortly as kick off is half an hour away as preparations at Old Trafford are completed.

20:08 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Manchester United vs Arsenal Live: Antony starts!!!

Manchester United's record €100 million signing of Antony may pay off instantly. The Brazilian starts in place of Antony Elanga. Rest of the lineup is unchanged from their away win over Leicester: Casemiro still waiting for his first start, and Maguire and Ronaldo remain on the bench.


20:05 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Manchester United vs Arsenal Live: Gunners' trio to play despite injury

Despite club captain Martin Odegaard, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko facing injury issues, Arsenal have cleared the trio to start at Old Trafford.

20:01 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Manchester United vs Arsenal Live: Hello and welcome

Welcome to The Indian Express's  live coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford. Arsenal have won each of the opening five games, United are also on a three-match winning streak. Something will have to give. Team news in shortly.

Manchester United (Predicted XI): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Ronaldo; Rashford

Arsenal (Predicted XI): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Jesus

