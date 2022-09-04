Manchester United vs Arsenal live updates: Arsenal trio recovers in time to start

Manchester United vs Arsenal (MUN vs ARS) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Arsenal can take a four-point lead atop the Premier League if it maintains its perfect record with a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It would be the first time Arsenal has started a Premier League with six straight wins.
Manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with injuries in midfield, though, and is hoping playmaker Mikel Odegaard will be available after limping off in Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa.
Follow MUN vs ARS live score & updates below:
Will Antony perform on the big stage? Will Arsenal make it six in six? Find out shortly as kick off is half an hour away as preparations at Old Trafford are completed.
Manchester United's record €100 million signing of Antony may pay off instantly. The Brazilian starts in place of Antony Elanga. Rest of the lineup is unchanged from their away win over Leicester: Casemiro still waiting for his first start, and Maguire and Ronaldo remain on the bench.
Despite club captain Martin Odegaard, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko facing injury issues, Arsenal have cleared the trio to start at Old Trafford.
Welcome to The Indian Express's live coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford. Arsenal have won each of the opening five games, United are also on a three-match winning streak. Something will have to give. Team news in shortly.