Deserve to be there: Berbatov after Manchester United slip into relegation zone

Former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov said that the club deserved to be in the relegation zone. This came after Nottingham Forest had taken a 2-0 lead over Manchester City at half-time, pushing them up to 16th while United dropped to 18th with one game in hand.

“The way United are playing sometimes, they deserve to be there honestly…,” Berbatov said on Saturday. United haven’t won in the Premier League since their 5-2 win over Ipswich Town in August and are currently on a 7-game winless run. They next play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Last week, they lost 2-0 at Chelsea even though they were the better team before halftime at Stamford Bridge but paid heavily for not taking chances as a solo effort by Morgan Rogers and a Cole Palmer penalty after the break heaped more pressure on the visitors’ manager Michael Carrick.