Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Manchester United set to introduce ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ rule to limit player salaries

Dubbed as the 'Ronaldo rule', the club will cap earnings to £200,000 a week.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. (File)
Listen to this article
Manchester United set to introduce ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ rule to limit player salaries
Manchester United have reportedly introduced a wage cap of £200,000 a week to prevent players from earning ‘significantly more’ that their teammates.

The decision comes after Cristiano Ronaldo, who was earning £500,000 a week, terminated his contract at the club after causing controversy behind the scenes and in the public eye.

According to the Daily Mail, the Dutchman, along with chief executive Richard Arnold, has decided to take the next step in avoiding a ‘culture of dressing-room jealousy’ by introducing a wage cap.

Several players are set to be affected by the new rule, with goalkeeper David de Gea the first to be immediately impacted.

Goalkeeper David de Gea will be the first one, who will be impacted as the Spaniard earns £375,000-a-week.

Senior players like Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and now Fernandes are all in the same pay bracket (£180,000 to £200,000 a week), with sanctions if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The idea is to have more players paid at that level rather than splash out £500,000 a week on individual superstars.

Marcus Rashford will also be majorly affected by the deal, with European clubs all keeping tabs on the England international. United activated a one-year extension clause in his contract recently, meaning that his current tenure will expire in 2024. Though there are no guarantees that he will pen a new deal and Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to acquire his services.

