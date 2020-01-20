Follow Us:
Man United’s Sergio Romero involved in horror car crash near club’s training ground, escapes unhurt

Sergio Romero £170,000 Lamborghini smashed through a barrier and into a hedge on the way to training at Carrington.

Updated: January 20, 2020 10:02:02 pm
sergio romero, sergio romero accident, sergio romero news, sergio romero accident photos, sergio romero accident videos Manchester United’s Sergio Romero involved in a horror car crash near the club’s training ground at Carrington.

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Sergio Romero was involved in a horror car crash near the club’s training ground at Carrington on Monday. The Argentine international escaped unharmed from the scare after his £170,000 Lamborghini span out of control and smashed through a barrier and into a hedge on Carrington Spur Road through Ashton, near to the Reds’ training ground.

While some of the photos that have emerged are shocking, with the back of the car ripped apart. But United have confirmed Romero escaped unhurt.

The 32-year-old was lucky to walk away unscathed and even managed to train with the rest of the squad only hours after he watched his team-mates lose 2-0 to Liverpool.

Footage also emerged across social media of Romero’s car in ruins on the side of the road but with the United man stood safely to one side of the wreckage.

Despite his impressive international record, Romero has found club appearances hard to come by at Old Trafford and remains as the second choice keeper and is usually only used for cup games.

