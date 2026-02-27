Manchester United sacking Ruben Amorim could cost Red Devils $21 million

Manchester United could be losing 15.9 million pounds (approximately $21.4 million), thanks to their decision to sack coach Ruben Amorim in January this year. The club has admitted this in a filing to the New York Stock Exchange. After a lacklustre stint of 14 months, Amorim was was asked to step down by the club. His coaching staff has been let go.
Manchester United had revealed in a filing on 27 November two years ago that the club had forked out £11 million to Amorim’s former club Sporting Lisbon to hire him as a replacement to Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag’s ouster had cost United £10.4 million. The amount of 15.9 million pounds that United have noted in the filing to NYSE represents United’s potential maximum owed to Amorim and his coaching staff. The filing didn’t specify but media reports indicate the final figure includes factors such as if, or when, Amorim gets a new job.
United are currently being coached by Michael Carrick, who has a contract till the end of the season, which makes him an interim manager of sorts. 20-time English champions currently find themselves in fourth spot in the standings, rejuvenated by a change in the hot seat as they defeated both Manchester City and Arsenal — the two teams who are in a tight race to be champions this year — in Carrick’s first game in charge.
Amorim’s sacking came just after he had spoken out about the United management. Since he was sacked, though, the manager has not publicly addressed his version of what wrong at the club.
“A charge of £6.3 million for the write off of related intangible assets and a provision of £15.9 million, representing the maximum potential amount of future settlement payments, will be recognized in the statement of profit or (loss) during the second half of the year ending 30 June 2026,” the club wrote of its Amorim-related costs.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)