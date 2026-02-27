Manchester United sacking Ruben Amorim could cost Red Devils $21 million

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson, file)

Manchester United could be losing 15.9 million pounds (approximately $21.4 million), thanks to their decision to sack coach Ruben Amorim in January this year. The club has admitted this in a filing to the New York Stock Exchange. After a lacklustre stint of 14 months, Amorim was was asked to step down by the club. His coaching staff has been let go.

Manchester United had revealed in a filing on 27 November two years ago that the club had forked out £11 million to Amorim’s former club Sporting Lisbon to hire him as a replacement to Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag’s ouster had cost United £10.4 million. The amount of 15.9 million pounds that United have noted in the filing to NYSE represents United’s potential maximum owed to Amorim and his coaching staff. The filing didn’t specify but media reports indicate the final figure includes factors such as if, or when, Amorim gets a new job.