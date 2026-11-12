Manchester United sack Michael Carrick with club toiling in relegation zone

Manchester United on Thursday officially announced that head coach Michael Carrick has been relieved of his duties. “Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach,” the club posted on X.

In January, Carrick had taken over from Ruben Amorim and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible,” United said in a statement.