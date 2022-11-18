Manchester United respond to Cristiano Ronaldo interview, says it will take ‘appropriate steps’

Manchester United, on Friday, said that they are taking “appropriate steps” after Cristiano Ronaldo, in his wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan for Talk TV, claimed that he felt betrayed by the club.

In a statement released, the club said: “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,”

“We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

Earlier, in the interview, Ronaldo had said that he regretted leaving early during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur last month, but added his decision because he felt “provoked” by manager Erik ten Hag.

In another incident, a couple of weeks before the Spurs game, Ronaldo had been left on the bench for United’s defeat at Manchester City, with Ten Hag saying he opted not to bring on the Portugal captain in the 6-3 thrashing out of respect for his career.

“You don’t put me on against Manchester City because of respect for my career and you want to put me on for three minutes against Tottenham? It doesn’t make sense,” Ronaldo told Morgan.

“I think he did it on purpose. I felt provoked not only because of that game, but before. He doesn’t respect (me) the way I should deserve. But it is what it is. This is why probably, the game against Tottenham, I left.

“I will be honest with you, it’s something that I regret, leaving the stadium (against Tottenham)… A coach to put me in three minutes in a game (is) not allowed for me. Sorry, I’m not that kind of player. I know what I can give to the teams,” he added.

(With Reuters inputs)