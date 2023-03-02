Manchester United receive loan move enquiries for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have received offers from Turkey and other places where the transfer window is still open to sign Mason Greenwood on loan, according to various reports.

With most of the windows for top leagues closed, United and Greenwood’s destination would have to be leagues in Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Nigeria, whose transfer window still remains open.

Recently according to various reports, Greenwood was all set to become a father just weeks after charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped again.

According to a report in The Sun, Greenwood’s family are “looking forward” to welcoming the child in the summer.

Greenwood was charged with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022. However, it was announced earlier in February that the charges would be dropped against him.

Meanwhile, members of Manchester United’s women’s team are seriously concerned about the prospect of Greenwood returning after hearing audio that was released on social media before the forward’s arrest, as reported by The Athletic.

Manchester United Women’s Supporters’ Club founder Natalie Burrell echoed their sentiments. “I don’t think he should play again for Manchester United,’ Burrell said to the Athletic. ‘It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. They need to make a statement and letting him back would be the worst thing they could do,” she said