Manchester United reach agreement for Antony transfer from Ajax

Manchester United’s protracted saga to sign Ajax’s Brazilian star Antony finally bore fruit on Tuesday when the club announced that they had reached an agreement with the Dutch club for the player, subject to a medical.

“Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance,” the club said in a statement.

Even though the club did not reveal the fee, according to multiple reports, it is around £84m.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.

He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Antony wrote a book, became a father and made his debut for Brazil U-19 at the age of 19, according to the Sun. Set to become the third most expensive signing in United’s history, Antony had started his career at Sao Paulo, aged ten and got his first professional contract in 2018 when he was 18.

Antony moved to Ajax in 2020, earning about £12,000-a-week and won the two Eredivisie titles under Ten Hag, the then manager of Ajax.

He made his senior Brazilian debut against Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier in 2021 and has made appeared 9 appearances for the club.

In recent times he had a falling out with Ajax due to his desire to move to United.

“In February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club. In June, I interrupted my vacation and came personally to inform the managers of Ajax, including the new coach, about my wish to leave and that they should consider this possibility,” he had said.

“In a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table. Ajax refused, with an argument that they only have five days to replace me,” he had added.

But on Tuesday, he finally got his desired move to Old Trafford and will be hoping to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.