scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Manchester United reach agreement for Antony transfer from Ajax

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.

Antony has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Twitter/Ajax)

Manchester United’s protracted saga to sign Ajax’s Brazilian star Antony finally bore fruit on Tuesday when the club announced that they had reached an agreement with the Dutch club for the player, subject to a medical.

“Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance,” the club said in a statement.

Even though the club did not reveal the fee, according to multiple reports, it is around £84m.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.

He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Antony wrote a book, became a father and made his debut for Brazil U-19 at the age of 19, according to the Sun. Set to become the third most expensive signing in United’s history, Antony had started his career at Sao Paulo, aged ten and got his first professional contract in 2018 when he was 18.

Antony moved to Ajax in 2020, earning about £12,000-a-week and won the two Eredivisie titles under Ten Hag, the then manager of Ajax.

He made his senior Brazilian debut against Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier in 2021 and has made appeared 9 appearances for the club.

Advertisement

In recent times he had a falling out with Ajax due to his desire to move to United.

“In February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club. In June, I interrupted my vacation and came personally to inform the managers of Ajax, including the new coach, about my wish to leave and that they should consider this possibility,” he had said.

“In a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table. Ajax refused, with an argument that they only have five days to replace me,” he had added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
Advertisement

But on Tuesday, he finally got his desired move to Old Trafford and will be hoping to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 06:09:40 pm
Next Story

Ek Villain Returns to stream on Netflix from this date

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 30: Latest News