Relegation from Premier League a possibility for Manchester United, says Erik Ten Hag

Relegation from the Premier League is a possibility for 13-time champions Manchester United, their former manager Erik ten Hag has said. Struggling since 2013, United’s fortunes have swung wildly in recent years, with the club finishing just three spots above the relegation zone in the 2024/25 season, followed by a third place finish last season. Nine games into the ongoing season, United sit 17th with just one win in nine matches.

Ten Hag was sacked as coach during the 2024/25 season. Asked about the possibility of United being relegated for the first time in over half a century, Ten Hag told ESPN: “In the Premier League it’s certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong. They’re all strong squads, all good managers. And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle — yes, then it can become very, very difficult.”