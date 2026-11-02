Relegation from Premier League a possibility for Manchester United, says Erik Ten Hag

Relegation from the Premier League is a possibility for 13-time champions Manchester United, their former manager Erik ten Hag has said. Struggling since 2013, United’s fortunes have swung wildly in recent years, with the club finishing just three spots above the relegation zone in the 2024/25 season, followed by a third place finish last season. Nine games into the ongoing season, United sit 17th with just one win in nine matches.
Ten Hag was sacked as coach during the 2024/25 season. Asked about the possibility of United being relegated for the first time in over half a century, Ten Hag told ESPN: “In the Premier League it’s certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong. They’re all strong squads, all good managers. And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle — yes, then it can become very, very difficult.”
Ten Hag arrived at United in 2022 and guided them to an FA Cup and League Cup trophy. His tenure, however, was marked by an eighth-placed finish in the 2023/24 season, which ended with them winning the FA Cup, and disputes with players, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Before we arrived, six years without winning a trophy. Look where they are now,” said the Dutch manager, who was named FC Twente’s technical director ahead of the 2026-27 season.
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Ten Hag was replaced by Ruben Amorim, under whom United finished a record low of 15th in 2025. With results failing to improve and Amorim turning on the board citing a lack of support, the Portuguese was sacked halfway through the 2025/26 season and replaced by current incumbent and former midfielder Michael Carrick. United enjoyed a dramatic reversal in fortunes and finished third, resulting in Carrick being signed on a permanent basis. However, they are now under pressure again with the club going on their longest winless run since 1984.
The United board decided to stick with Carrick for the Chelsea game despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth and a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League in the lead-up to the match. They lost 2-0 to Chelsea and next host AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, before facing Aston Villa ?in the Premier League on Sunday.