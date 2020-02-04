Manchester United give green light for pre-season friendly against East Bengal

If everything goes as per plan then Manchester United will play East Bengal at the iconic Salt Lake stadium. If everything goes as per plan then Manchester United will play East Bengal at the iconic Salt Lake stadium.

Manchester United have given the green light for a pre-season friendly match against East Bengal this year. If everything goes according to plan then the match will be held at the iconic Yuvabharati Krirangan Stadium in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

However, sources close to the club spoke to the indianexpress.com and refused to confirm the dates.

“They have given the green light. But we can’t finalise the dates as it involves a massive financial package which will be paid in two parts.”

“We can’t confirm anything before the month of March but will try our best to get the deal done.”

“Be rest assured if United arrive in Kolkata then it will be the first team,” the source added.

Last year in November, a four-member delegation from United had arrived in the city and met state sports minister Aroop Biswas at Nabanna. Allan John Dawson, Manchester United’s director of football, Christoffer Laurens Komen, director of tours and friendlies of the club and officials Philip Malcolm Smith and Matthew Charles Jones were among the four-member delegation team.

The MUFC delegates had visited the Salt Lake stadium and expressed satisfaction over the facilities at the stadium. They did not raise any objection with the security levels either.

This fixture will be a part of the centenary celebrations of East Bengal and will be included in the United’s pre-season Asia tour.

East Bengal began their centenary celebrations on July 31 with a march from Kolkata’s Kumartuli area to the club ground at Maidan.

