Manchester United players do not want Mason Greenwood back in the dressing room this season: Report

Manchester United players do not want Mason Greenwood back in the dressing room this season as they feel it would hamper the progress of the team in the ongoing Premier League season, according to a report by The Sun.

“The players are open to him returning to the team but the scrutiny could be massively distracting. The dressing room is the happiest it has been for ages and no one wants to rock the boat,” the report stated, quoting a source.

Earlier in the week, Greenwood was cleared of all charges after his girlfriend accused him of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault, posting disturbing images on social media.

“A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement naming Greenwood.

However despite the cleared charges, United released a statement writing, “The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

The 21-year-old, on the other hand, was not happy with the club’s support during the entire legal process and “at the time he was adamant he didn’t want to put on the red shirt again.” according to another report by the Sun.

“He felt like the club didn’t stand by him. He said he would be happy to go and play in China as long as that meant he was getting paid well and was playing. His view may have softened over the last few months, but he was not happy at all,” The Sun reported, quoting a source.

Advertisement

Greenwood’s last appearance For United came on January 22 last year against West Ham.