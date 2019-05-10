Luke Shaw named Manchester United Player of the Year

In a tough season for Manchester United, left-back Luke Shaw took home the double prize at the Manchester United Awards ceremony. The English defender was named as the Player’s Player of the year and also won the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

After returning from the injury, Shaw cemented his place as the first-choice full-back for Manchester United this season. The England footballer also scored his first goal for the club of the season in United’s first game this season against Leicester City this season back in August.

Apart from Shaw, Andreas Pereira was also recognised with Goal of the Season award for his screamer against Southampton. Katie Zelem was named as the Women’s Player of the Year, while Tahith Chong won the Reserve Player of the Year. Mason Greenwood won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year.

Here is a list of all the awards:

Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year – Mason Greenwood

Reserve Player of the Year – Tahith Chong

Goal of the Season – Andreas Pereira vs Southampton

Players’ Player of the Year – Luke Shaw

Women’s Player of the Year – Katie Zelem

Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year – Luke Shaw