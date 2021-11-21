Manchester United part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After another poor show in the Premier League, Manchester United officially announced on Sunday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his role as manager.

After overseeing yet another humiliating defeat, a 4-1 loss to Watford, Ole had walked over to the angry away fans and held both hands up in apology, before giving them a quick wave as if to say goodbye.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

It was only a matter of time before the club had made it official. Giving the charge of the Red Devils to Michael Carrick for the coming matches, the Red Devils said in their statement, “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.”

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season,” the club added.

For United, it was a fifth loss in its last seven Premier League games _ the previous two coming to biggest rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

This one could have been even worse, but Ismaila Sarr missed two chances to convert an early penalty _ both of them saved by De Gea _ after the first was retaken because of encroachment.

Joshua King still put Watford ahead in the 28th and Sarr made amends by netting the second just before the halftime break for Claudio Ranieri’s team.

Solskjaer responded by making two halftime substitutions _ including bringing on the little-used Donny Van De Beek, who has struggled to get chances under the Norwegian since signing for United last year. The Dutch midfielder responded by pulling a goal back in the 50th after being set up by Cristiano Ronaldo.

United captain Harry Maguire was then sent off for a second yellow card after a clumsy challenge in the 69th, with Ronaldo having an equalizer ruled out for offside shortly afterward. Watford then added two goals in injury time to complete the rout.