Manchester United owners undecided on immediate sale of club due to recent success under Ten Hag

Manchester United owners the Glazers family are undecided on immediately selling the club after its hot run of form under manager Erik Ten Hag, an ESPN report stated, as per SPORTbible.

According to the report, the Glazers are deciding whether to accept a full sale of United or a partial investment. Financial advisers The Raine Group, who were hired by the Glazers to help with the sale, believe United could sell for some $7 billion (£5.72billion) if the club sustain its recent success under the Dutch coach.

Under Ten Hag, United have recently reached the EFL final and are on course to end its trophy drought when they play against Newcastle United on February 26.

Last year, United had said it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family bought the English Premier League club.

The Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, the club said in a statement. Manchester United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team have gone five years without winning a trophy. The last silverware they won was the Europa League and League Cup back in 2017.

“As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success, the board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives,” Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of United, said in the statement.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future,” the statement said.