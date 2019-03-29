Manchester United to pay £500,00 to Molde after hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United will pay approximately £500,000 to Norwegian football club Molde as a goodwill gesture after hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on permanent basis. According to ESPN FC, United will pay the Eliteserien side around £500k in addition to a £500k payment that the club made to sign Solskjaer on loan.

The former Manchester United player was announced as the permanent manager of the football club on Thursday after he signed a three-year deal worth £7 million a year to become Jose Mourinho’s successor on a full-time basis.

The 46-year-old had signed a three-year contract with Molde on December 3. Two weeks later, he came to Old Trafford to become United’s manager in a caretaker capacity, following Mourinho’s sacking, thus terminating his contract with Molde.

Since his arrival to the club, the Red Devils have won 14 of their 19 games, including wins over Premier League rivals Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea. The side also surpassed the challenge pose by Ligue 1 club PSG to reach the UEFA Champions League quarters.

“We take confidence from our performances and results lately. The league is decided by margins and if you have the belief, if you have the confidence, if you have the togetherness, if you have the work-rate, attitude, you’ll get those margins and that’s when you’ll win games and you’ll suddenly end up challenging for trophies,” Solskjaer said after the announcement.

“No team, no players, will get anything they don’t deserve in football. We have to earn the right to be at the top and I have lots of faith in the players, the staff and the club,” he added.