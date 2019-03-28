Manchester United announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as full-time manager

Manchester United on Thursday announced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the full-time club manager. The current caretaker manager has signed a three-year managerial contract with the club. In a statement released by the football club, the 45-year-old said: “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.”

Advertising

He added: “This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

Tell us, Ole: how good does it feel? 😁 📲 The only place to watch his exclusive full interview is in the #MUFC Official App 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 28 March 2019

Solskjaer took on the role of club’s was appointed the club’s caretaker manager on December 19, 2018, a day after the club sacked Jose Mourinho. Since taking on the role, the Norwegian has led the team to 14 wins and two draws in 19 games, amassing more points in the Premier League than any other club in the time period,

Executive Vice Chairman of the club, Ed Woodward further said: “Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves.”

He added: “More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.”

Advertising

He further expressed his gratitude to the Norwegian and said: “I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

Solksjaer spent 11 years of his footballing career as a player at Old Trafford and is remembered for scoring the winning goal against Bayern Munich in 1999 Champions League final. In his career at United, the striker scored 126 goals in 366 appearances between 1996 and 2007 and also managed the club’s reserve team until the end of 2010.