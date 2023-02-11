Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag ‘pleased’ over dropped charges of attempted rape and assault on Mason Greenwood, reports suggest

It was only last week that Mason Greenwood had been relieved of charges of attempted rape and assault that were put against him in January 2022.

“I can’t add anything. I refer to the statement of the club,” Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag had said at a press conference last Friday. “In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

However, reports have now emerged that the Dutch manager has made contact with the player and expressed that he is ‘pleased’ over the dropped charges.

Erik Ten Hag breaks his silence on the Mason Greenwood situation pic.twitter.com/pym9u88GRO — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 3, 2023

“Mason has spent a long time with very little — if any — contact from the club. As and when they were in touch, it was never direct and always through a third party. So for the manager to call him was a big step for him and one he really appreciated,” a source told The Sun. “The manager enquired how he was feeling physically and mentally and said he was pleased the charges had been dropped. He thought it was the right thing to do to get in touch with Mason.”

The source further added, “He (Ten Hag) was clear it will be the club rather than him which will decide if Mason can play for United again. Mason’s spirits were lifted by it. He has been at United since he was six and just wants to get back to playing football for them. He is happiest with a ball at his feet and wants to get his career back on track. But he knows the club has a massive decision to make.”

Greenwood last played a game for Manchester United on January 22, 2022, a 1-0 win against West Ham at the Old Trafford.

United women concerned

Members of Manchester United’s women’s team are seriously concerned about the prospect of Greenwood returning after hearing an audio that was released on social media before the forward’s arrest, as reported by The Athletic.