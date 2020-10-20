scorecardresearch
Manchester United, Liverpool in talks to join new European Premier League

More than 12 teams from Europe’s top five leagues -- in England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain -- are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new tournament.

By: Reuters | October 20, 2020 8:12:46 pm
The European Premier League has a provisional start date as early as 2022. (Source: File)

Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks with Europe’s elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport’s global soccer landscape, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

More than 12 teams from Europe’s top five leagues — in England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain — are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new tournament, dubbed the European Premier League, with a provisional start date discussed as early as 2022.

The report added the financiers are looking to raise a $6 billion funding package to kickstart the new tournament.

 

